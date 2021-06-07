Alfred Douglas Turner, 73, Jackson passed away Wednesday, June 2, at the Kentucky River Medical Center. He was the son of the late Alfred and Mary Lizzie Herald Turner. He was also preceded in death by his brother Grannis Turner. He was a member of the Morgue Church of Christ and Masonic Lodge 649. He retired from the Breathitt County School System. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Cole Turner; son, Brandon (Barb) Turner; daughter, Pam (Stephen) Helm; four sisters, Jennifer (Jesse) Hall, Anna (Don) McIntosh, Emma (Kenneth) Raleigh, Janice (Bob) Turner; seven grandchildren, Zachary Turner, Jordan Turner, McKenzie Turner, Jax Turner, Cory Williamson, Cody Shaw, Courtney Shaw; four great grandchildren, Addie Shaw, Landon Williamson, Stone Shaw, Noah Shaw. Serving as pallbearers: Jordan Turner, Zachary Turner, Cory Williamson, Brian Spicer, Dean Turner, Brent Turner, Alfred J. Hall, Jeremy Hall, Christopher Turner. Bradley Raleigh; honorary pallbearers, James Taulbert Turner, Henry B. Combs, Greg Herald, Ray David Sallee, Doug Allen. Funeral Sunday, June 6, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jesse Hall officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery, Jackson, KY. Breathitt Funeral Home in charg of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Local Woman Jailed for Drug Trafficking
- Overdose in Parking Lot: Jackson, Kentucky
- Pit-Bulls saved owner from sexual assault…
- Breaking News: Breathitt School District Receives Huge Grant
- Leggett & Platt Touring Breathitt County
- Bonnie Jean Barrett
- Elige Couch
- BHS Adds One to the Coliseum’s ‘Wall of Fame’
- Bobcats Win Crown
- Help is on the Way!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on taking a vacation this year?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.