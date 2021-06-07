Alfred Douglas Turner

Alfred Douglas Turner, 73, Jackson passed away Wednesday, June 2, at the Kentucky River Medical Center. He was the son of the late Alfred and Mary Lizzie Herald Turner. He was also preceded in death by his brother Grannis Turner. He was a member of the Morgue Church of Christ and Masonic Lodge 649. He retired from the Breathitt County School System. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Cole Turner; son, Brandon (Barb) Turner; daughter, Pam (Stephen) Helm; four sisters, Jennifer (Jesse) Hall, Anna (Don) McIntosh, Emma (Kenneth) Raleigh, Janice (Bob) Turner; seven grandchildren, Zachary Turner, Jordan Turner, McKenzie Turner, Jax Turner, Cory Williamson, Cody Shaw, Courtney Shaw; four great grandchildren, Addie Shaw, Landon Williamson, Stone Shaw, Noah Shaw. Serving as pallbearers: Jordan Turner, Zachary Turner, Cory Williamson, Brian Spicer, Dean Turner, Brent Turner, Alfred J. Hall, Jeremy Hall, Christopher Turner. Bradley Raleigh; honorary pallbearers, James Taulbert Turner, Henry B. Combs, Greg Herald, Ray David Sallee, Doug Allen. Funeral Sunday, June 6, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jesse Hall officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery, Jackson, KY. Breathitt Funeral Home in charg of arrangements.

