Alfred Ray Campbell

Alfred Raymond Campbell, age 90, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born April 7, 1932, at Hardshell, KY, and was the son of the late Marcus and Emma Russell Campbell.-He was a US Air Force and Army Veterna.-He was preceded in death by brothers: Lee Campbell, Reed Campbell, and Arnold Campbell and his sisters: Verona Harvey, Belle Eva Carlson, Ollie Conley, and Helen Faye Spicer.-He is survived by his son: David (Cheryl) Campbell of Jackson, KY.- He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Raymond Hudson and Scotty McKnight officiating.-Burial in the Harvey Bend Cemetery, Fugate’s Fork Road, at Hardshell, KY.-Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
