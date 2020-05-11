Alice Jones, age 82 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Hazard ARH in Hazard, Kentucky.
Alice was born on July 29, 1937 to her late father, Lee Hall and Ellen Hall and her late mother, Cindy Allen Tarzon. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband: Robert Jones of Jackson, Kentucky; five daughters: Linda Couch, Laura (George) Spicer, Mary (Frankie) Miller, Virginia Kay Miller, and Tammy (Danny) Caudill all of Jackson, Kentucky; three sons: Von (Lucy) Allen of Jackson, Kentucky, Michael Eacret of Indiana, and Charles Lee (Diane) Howard of Jackson, Kentucky; eighteen grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other loving reltaives and friends.
Due to current restrictions placed on the funeral home from the COVID-19 all services will be private. Alice will be laid to rest in the Haddix Cemetery Inc. at Jackson, Kentucky with George Spicer officiating.
