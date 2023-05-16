Alice Noble, age 82, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. She was born October 4, 1940 in Perry County, KY and was the daughter of the late Bruce and Lila Anne Nix Childers. She was preceded in death also by her husband: Roy Noble. Brothers: Rex Childers, Tim Childers and Carl Childers. Sisters: Lillie Duke, Isabella Walters and Margaret Childers. She is survived by her son: Roy Steven “Scooby” Noble of Jackson, KY. Two daughters: Diana Lynn Noble and Nell Marie Noble of Jackson, KY. Sisters: Brenda Childers of Richmond, KY; Evelyn Bowling of Jackson, KY and Hazel (Russell) Cox of Richmond, IN. Her brother: Tex (Lorraine) Childers of Blandenboro, NC. Special friends: Brandon and Brenda Tincher and Breanna and Brady Tincher. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Bellamy officiating. Burial in the Tincher Cemetery, Hwy 1098, Portsmouth, KY. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Brady Tincher, Brandon Tincher, Chris Turner, Jeff Johnson.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Millers start furniture distribution business
- 2023 Breathitt High Next Gen graduates
- National Day of Prayer observed
- William Kenneth Allen
- Elva Elizabeth “Libby” Conrad
- Coach Cal’s camp coming to Jackson
- WWE and AEW coming nearby
- A look at the history of Mother’s Day
- Hunger Alliance finds new location
- Earl Campbell
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.