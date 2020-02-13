Alice Turner
Buy Now

Alice Turner, age 80, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Wolfe County Nursing Home in Campton, KY.-She was born August 4, 1939, in Breathitt County, KY and was the daughter of the late Gran and Matilda (Fugate) Raleigh.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Earl Turner.-One brother: Jim Raleigh.-She is survived by one daughter: Thresa (Charles) Penix of Danville, KY.-One son: Wayne (Brenda) Turner of Jackson, KY-Three sisters: Ella Strong and Hazel Strong of Whick, KY.-Alberta Bush of Mt. Carmel, KY.- Six grandchildren: Lora Wooton, Trent Strong, Veronica Hicks, Haylee Strong, Cody Turner and Erick Turner.-Five great grandchildren: Jesse, Dana, Colton, Breanna, and Lillian.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Providence Pentecostal Church, Hwy 15, Jackson, KY with Gary Bellamy officiating.-Burial in the Deaton-Raleigh Cemetery at Whick, KY.-Visitation will begin on Friday, February 7, at 5:00 pm with additional services beginning at 7:00 pm-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Tags

Recommended for you