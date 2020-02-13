Alice Turner, age 80, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Wolfe County Nursing Home in Campton, KY.-She was born August 4, 1939, in Breathitt County, KY and was the daughter of the late Gran and Matilda (Fugate) Raleigh.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Earl Turner.-One brother: Jim Raleigh.-She is survived by one daughter: Thresa (Charles) Penix of Danville, KY.-One son: Wayne (Brenda) Turner of Jackson, KY-Three sisters: Ella Strong and Hazel Strong of Whick, KY.-Alberta Bush of Mt. Carmel, KY.- Six grandchildren: Lora Wooton, Trent Strong, Veronica Hicks, Haylee Strong, Cody Turner and Erick Turner.-Five great grandchildren: Jesse, Dana, Colton, Breanna, and Lillian.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Providence Pentecostal Church, Hwy 15, Jackson, KY with Gary Bellamy officiating.-Burial in the Deaton-Raleigh Cemetery at Whick, KY.-Visitation will begin on Friday, February 7, at 5:00 pm with additional services beginning at 7:00 pm-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Latest News
Most Popular
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.