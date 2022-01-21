ALL “A” CLASSIC BOYS PREVIEW
*Stats and records provided by KHSAA through January 18, 2022*
(*) Denotes 2021 All A Classic Participant
McBrayer Arena, EKU, Richmond, KY
January 27-30
Thursday 8:30 AM
Danville Christian Warriors
Region 12
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Don Story
Record: 14-4
Player to Watch: Xavier Oduor (17.3, 9.5)
Murray Tigers*
Region 1
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Dior Curtis
Record:15-2
Player to Watch: Grant Whitaker (18.1. 5.5)
Thursday 10 AM
Pikeville Panthers*
Region 15
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Elisha Justice
Record: 14-1
Player to Watch: Nick Robinson (17.7, 8.5)
Owensboro Catholic Aces*
Region 3
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Tim Riley
Record: 9-9
Player to Watch: Parker Gray (16.4, 3.1)
Thursday 11:30 AM
West Carter Comets*
Region 16
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Jeremy Webb
Record: 7-6
Player to Watch: Landon Nichols (21.1, 8.2)
Todd County Central Rebels
Region 4
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: John Stigall
Record: 14-3
Player to Watch: Jamison Glass (14.2, 7.9)
Thursday 1 PM
Kentucky Country Day Bearcats*
Region 7
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Anthony Mathis
Record: 9-8
Player to Watch: Will Crockett (20.3, 5.4)
Evangel Christian Eagles*
Region 6
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Larry Miller
Record: 7-7
Player to Watch: Christian Spalding (13.3, 2.8)
Thursday 5 PM
Walton-Verona Bearcats*
Region 8
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Mike Hester
Record: 11-7
Player to Watch: Brant Smithers (21.9, 4.0)
Bracken County Polar Bears
Region 10
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Adam Reed
Record: 14-5
Player to Watch: Blake Reed (27.8, 5.2)
Thursday 6:30 PM
Campbellsville Eagles
Region 5
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Keith Adkins
Record: 11-6
Player to Watch: Jay Milburn (15.3, 12.9)
Harlan Green Dragons*
Region 13
All “A” Championships: 1994, 1995
Head Coach: Derrick Akal
Record: 12-6
Player to Watch: Jordan Akal (26.6, 4.8)
Thursday 8 PM
Breathitt County Bobcats
Region 14
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: John Noble
Record: 14-2
Player to Watch: Christian Collins (12.9, 8.5); Austin Sperry (15.5, 4.9)
Lyon County Lyons*
Region 2
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Ryan Perry
Record: 11-2
Player to Watch: Travis Perry (28.1, 4.9); Jackson Shoulders (19.7, 9.7)
Thursday 9:30 PM
Covington Holy Cross Indians
Region 9
All “A” Championships: 2012
Head Coach: Casey Sorrell
Record: 14-5
Player to Watch: Jacob Meyer (39.9, 7.8)
Sayre Spartans
Region 11
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Robert Goodman
Record: 9-9
Player to Watch: Zander Collett (19.9, 2.2)
RPI RANKINGS
1 Pikeville 0.72987
2 Murray 0.65377
3 Breathitt County 0.63149
4 Harlan 0.61639
5 Lyon County 0.60882
6 Todd County Central 0.59214
7 Walton-Verona 0.58305
8 Danville Christian 0.57666
9 Bracken County 0. 57295
10 Covington Holy Cross 0.57282
11 Campbellsville 0.54228
12 Evangel Christian 0.50942
13 Owensboro Catholic 0.49628
14 Kentucky Country Day 0.49505
15 Sayre 0.48453
16 West Carter 0.48281
PREVIOUS ALL “A” CLASSIC BOYS CHAMPIONS
2021 Saint Henry Crusaders
2020 Saint Henry Crusaders
2019 University Heights Blazers
2018 Lexington Christian Eagles
2017 Paris Greyhounds
2016 Cordia Lions
2015 Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds
2014 Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds
2013 Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds
2012 Covington Holy Cross Indians
2011 Betsy Layne Bobcats
2010 Shelby Valley Wildcats
2009 Shelby Valley Wildcats
2008 University Heights Blazers
2007 Bishop Brossart Mustangs
2006 Bardstown Tigers
2005 University Heights Blazers
2004 Hazard Bulldogs
2003 Saint Henry Crusaders
2002 University Heights Blazers
2001 Glasgow Scotties
2000 Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds
1999 University Heights Blazers
1998 University Heights Blazers
1997 Lexington Catholic Knights
1996 University Heights Blazers
1995 Harlan Green Dragons
1994 Harlan Green Dragons
1993 Dilce Combs Panthers
1992 Lexington Catholic Knights
1991 University Heights Blazers
1990 University Heights Blazers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.