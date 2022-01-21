ALL “A” CLASSIC BOYS PREVIEW

*Stats and records provided by KHSAA through January 18, 2022*

(*) Denotes 2021 All A Classic Participant

McBrayer Arena, EKU, Richmond, KY

January 27-30

 

Thursday 8:30 AM

Danville Christian Warriors

Region 12

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Don Story

Record: 14-4

Player to Watch: Xavier Oduor (17.3, 9.5)

Murray Tigers*

Region 1

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Dior Curtis

Record:15-2

Player to Watch: Grant Whitaker (18.1. 5.5)

Thursday 10 AM

Pikeville Panthers*

Region 15

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Elisha Justice

Record: 14-1

Player to Watch: Nick Robinson (17.7, 8.5)

Owensboro Catholic Aces*

Region 3

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Tim Riley

Record: 9-9

Player to Watch: Parker Gray (16.4, 3.1)

Thursday 11:30 AM

West Carter Comets*

Region 16

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Jeremy Webb

Record: 7-6

Player to Watch: Landon Nichols (21.1, 8.2)

Todd County Central Rebels

Region 4

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: John Stigall

Record: 14-3

Player to Watch: Jamison Glass (14.2, 7.9)

Thursday 1 PM

Kentucky Country Day Bearcats*

Region 7

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Anthony Mathis

Record: 9-8

Player to Watch: Will Crockett (20.3, 5.4)

Evangel Christian Eagles*

Region 6

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Larry Miller

Record: 7-7

Player to Watch: Christian Spalding (13.3, 2.8)

Thursday 5 PM

Walton-Verona Bearcats*

Region 8

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Mike Hester

Record: 11-7

Player to Watch: Brant Smithers (21.9, 4.0)

Bracken County Polar Bears

Region 10

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Adam Reed

Record: 14-5

Player to Watch: Blake Reed (27.8, 5.2)

Thursday 6:30 PM

Campbellsville Eagles

Region 5

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Keith Adkins

Record: 11-6

Player to Watch: Jay Milburn (15.3, 12.9)

Harlan Green Dragons*

Region 13

All “A” Championships: 1994, 1995

Head Coach: Derrick Akal

Record: 12-6

Player to Watch: Jordan Akal (26.6, 4.8)

Thursday 8 PM

Breathitt County Bobcats

Region 14

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: John Noble

Record: 14-2

Player to Watch: Christian Collins (12.9, 8.5); Austin Sperry (15.5, 4.9)

Lyon County Lyons*

Region 2

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Ryan Perry

Record: 11-2

Player to Watch: Travis Perry (28.1, 4.9); Jackson Shoulders (19.7, 9.7)

Thursday 9:30 PM

Covington Holy Cross Indians

Region 9

All “A” Championships: 2012

Head Coach: Casey Sorrell

Record: 14-5

Player to Watch: Jacob Meyer (39.9, 7.8)

Sayre Spartans

Region 11

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Robert Goodman

Record: 9-9

Player to Watch: Zander Collett (19.9, 2.2)

RPI RANKINGS

1 Pikeville 0.72987

2 Murray 0.65377

3 Breathitt County 0.63149

4 Harlan 0.61639

5 Lyon County 0.60882

6 Todd County Central 0.59214

7 Walton-Verona 0.58305

8 Danville Christian 0.57666

9 Bracken County 0. 57295

10 Covington Holy Cross 0.57282

11 Campbellsville 0.54228

12 Evangel Christian 0.50942

13 Owensboro Catholic 0.49628

14 Kentucky Country Day 0.49505

15 Sayre 0.48453

16 West Carter 0.48281

PREVIOUS ALL “A” CLASSIC BOYS CHAMPIONS

2021 Saint Henry Crusaders

2020 Saint Henry Crusaders

2019 University Heights Blazers

2018 Lexington Christian Eagles

2017 Paris Greyhounds

2016 Cordia Lions

2015 Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds

2014 Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds

2013 Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds

2012 Covington Holy Cross Indians

2011 Betsy Layne Bobcats

2010 Shelby Valley Wildcats

2009 Shelby Valley Wildcats

2008 University Heights Blazers

2007 Bishop Brossart Mustangs

2006 Bardstown Tigers

2005 University Heights Blazers

2004 Hazard Bulldogs

2003 Saint Henry Crusaders

2002 University Heights Blazers

2001 Glasgow Scotties

2000 Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds

1999 University Heights Blazers

1998 University Heights Blazers

1997 Lexington Catholic Knights

1996 University Heights Blazers

1995 Harlan Green Dragons

1994 Harlan Green Dragons

1993 Dilce Combs Panthers

1992 Lexington Catholic Knights

1991 University Heights Blazers

1990 University Heights Blazers

