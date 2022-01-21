ALL “A” CLASSIC GIRLS PREVIEW
*Stats and records provided by KHSAA through January 18, 2022*
(*) Denotes 2021 All A Classic Participant
McBrayer Arena, EKU, Richmond, KY
January 26-30
Wednesday 8:30 AM
Owen County Lady Rebels
Region 8
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Amy E. Wesselman
Record: 13-6
Player to Watch: Lexie Moore (16.1, 6.4)
Carlisle County Lady Comets
Region 1
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Ember Wright
Record: 12-4
Player to Watch: Kierra Whitaker (19.3, 3.1)
Wednesday 10 AM
Jackson County Lady Generals
Region 13
All “A” Championships: 2001, 2002
Head Coach: Kourtney Tyra
Record: 14-3
Player to Watch: Abby Gilbert (16.3, 10.9)
Cumberland County Lady Panthers
Region 4
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Kristen N. Anderson
Record: 11-6
Player to Watch: Maggie Morgan (10.6, 9.1)
Wednesday 11:30 AM
Paris Lady Hounds
Region 10
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Aaron Speaks
Record: 11-4
Player to Watch: Jamie Cowan (13.2, 9.5)
Covington Holy Cross Indians
Region 9
All “A” Championships: 2015
Head Coach: Ted Arlinghaus
Record: 12-7
Player to Watch: Julia Hunt (16.6, 10.7)
Wednesday 1 PM
Campbellsville Lady Eagles
Region 5
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: David T. Petett
Record: 11-7
Player to Watch: Briante Gowdy (15.2, 7.5)
Lyon County Lady Lyons
Region 2
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Dawn Cotham
Record: 9-8
Player to Watch: Rose Smith (15.1, 5.7)
Wednesday 5 PM
Berea Lady Pirates*
Region 11
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Dammian Stepp
Record: 15-2
Player to Watch: Madison Howell (16.6, 4.3)
Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces
Region 3
All “A” Championships: 2011, 2013, 2019
Head Coach: Michael Robertson
Record: 14-6
Player to Watch: Karmin Riley (13.2, 2.4)
Wednesday 6:30 PM
Whitefield Academy Lady Wildcats*
Region 7
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Glenn Wathen
Record: 14-5
Player to Watch: Allison Spieker (15.3, 2.1)
Louisville Holy Cross Cougars
Region 6
All “A” Championships: 1994, 1996
Head Coach: Olivia Schum
Record: 9-6
Player to Watch: Callie Wiegandt (16.1, 4.1)
Wednesday 8 PM
Knott County Central Lady Patriots
Region 14
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Jeff Honeycutt
Record: 12-6
Player to Watch: Abby Maggard (14.1, 3.1)
West Carter Lady Comets*
Region 16
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Faith Conn
Record: 13-4
Player to Watch: Allie Stone (23.8, 4.6)
Wednesday 9:30 PM
Pikeville Lady Panthers
Region 15
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Kristy Orem
Record: 16-1
Player to Watch: Trinity Rowe (17.3, 2.5)
Danville Christian Lady Warriors
Region 12
All “A” Championships: None
Head Coach: Billy Inmon
Record: 14-3
Player to Watch: Grace Mbugua (16.6, 14.4)
RPI RANKINGS
1 Pikeville 0.70492
2 Owensboro Catholic 0.64956
3 West Carter 0.64559
4 Berea 0.64176
5 Jackson County 0.60753
6 Owen County 0.60274
7 Covington Holy Cross 0.59578
8 Paris 0.59348
9 Carlisle County 0.59219
10 Whitefield Academy 0.59013
11 Danville Christian 0.57507
12 Knott County Central 0.56667
13 Louisville Holy Cross 0.53955
14 Lyon County 0.53350
15 Campbellsville 0.52120
16 Cumberland County 0.48163
PREVIOUS ALL “A” CLASSIC GIRLS CHAMPIONS
2021 Bethlehem Banshees
2020 Bethlehem Banshees
2019 Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces
2018 Murray Lady Tigers
2017 Monroe County Lady Falcons
2016 Murray Lady Tigers
2015 Covington Holy Cross Indians
2014 Glasgow Lady Scotties
2013 Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces
2012 Walton-Verona Lady Bearcats
2011 Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces
2010 Newport Central Catholic Lady Thoroughbreds
2009 Lexington Christian Lady Eagles
2008 Lexington Christian Lady Eagles
2007 Lexington Christian Lady Eagles
2006 Monroe County Lady Falcons
2005 Christian Academy (Louisville) Lady Centurions
2004 Clinton County Lady Bulldogs
2003 Clinton County Lady Bulldogs
2002 Jackson County Lady Generals
2001 Jackson County Lady Generals
2000 Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers
1999 Bishop Brossart Lady Mustangs
1998 Hazard Lady Bulldogs
1997 Hazard Lady Bulldogs
1996 Louisville Holy Cross Cougars
1995 Monroe County Lady Falcons
1994 Louisville Holy Cross Cougars
1993 Nicholas County Lady Jackets
1992 Cumberland Lady Redskins
1991 Cumberland Lady Redskins
