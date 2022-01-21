ALL “A” CLASSIC GIRLS PREVIEW

*Stats and records provided by KHSAA through January 18, 2022*

(*) Denotes 2021 All A Classic Participant

McBrayer Arena, EKU, Richmond, KY

January 26-30

Wednesday 8:30 AM

Owen County Lady Rebels

Region 8

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Amy E. Wesselman

Record: 13-6

Player to Watch: Lexie Moore (16.1, 6.4)

Carlisle County Lady Comets

Region 1

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Ember Wright

Record: 12-4

Player to Watch: Kierra Whitaker (19.3, 3.1)

Wednesday 10 AM

Jackson County Lady Generals

Region 13

All “A” Championships: 2001, 2002

Head Coach: Kourtney Tyra

Record: 14-3

Player to Watch: Abby Gilbert (16.3, 10.9)

Cumberland County Lady Panthers

Region 4

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Kristen N. Anderson

Record: 11-6

Player to Watch: Maggie Morgan (10.6, 9.1)

Wednesday 11:30 AM

Paris Lady Hounds

Region 10

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Aaron Speaks

Record: 11-4

Player to Watch: Jamie Cowan (13.2, 9.5)

Covington Holy Cross Indians

Region 9

All “A” Championships: 2015

Head Coach: Ted Arlinghaus

Record: 12-7

Player to Watch: Julia Hunt (16.6, 10.7)

Wednesday 1 PM

Campbellsville Lady Eagles

Region 5

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: David T. Petett

Record: 11-7

Player to Watch: Briante Gowdy (15.2, 7.5)

Lyon County Lady Lyons

Region 2

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Dawn Cotham

Record: 9-8

Player to Watch: Rose Smith (15.1, 5.7)

Wednesday 5 PM

Berea Lady Pirates*

Region 11

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Dammian Stepp

Record: 15-2

Player to Watch: Madison Howell (16.6, 4.3)

Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces

Region 3

All “A” Championships: 2011, 2013, 2019

Head Coach: Michael Robertson

Record: 14-6

Player to Watch: Karmin Riley (13.2, 2.4)

Wednesday 6:30 PM

Whitefield Academy Lady Wildcats*

Region 7

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Glenn Wathen

Record: 14-5

Player to Watch: Allison Spieker (15.3, 2.1)

Louisville Holy Cross Cougars

Region 6

All “A” Championships: 1994, 1996

Head Coach: Olivia Schum

Record: 9-6

Player to Watch: Callie Wiegandt (16.1, 4.1)

Wednesday 8 PM

Knott County Central Lady Patriots

Region 14

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Jeff Honeycutt

Record: 12-6

Player to Watch: Abby Maggard (14.1, 3.1)

West Carter Lady Comets*

Region 16

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Faith Conn

Record: 13-4

Player to Watch: Allie Stone (23.8, 4.6)

Wednesday 9:30 PM

Pikeville Lady Panthers

Region 15

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Kristy Orem

Record: 16-1

Player to Watch: Trinity Rowe (17.3, 2.5)

Danville Christian Lady Warriors

Region 12

All “A” Championships: None

Head Coach: Billy Inmon

Record: 14-3

Player to Watch: Grace Mbugua (16.6, 14.4)

RPI RANKINGS

1 Pikeville 0.70492

2 Owensboro Catholic 0.64956

3 West Carter 0.64559

4 Berea 0.64176

5 Jackson County 0.60753

6 Owen County 0.60274

7 Covington Holy Cross 0.59578

8 Paris 0.59348

9 Carlisle County 0.59219

10 Whitefield Academy 0.59013

11 Danville Christian 0.57507

12 Knott County Central 0.56667

13 Louisville Holy Cross 0.53955

14 Lyon County 0.53350

15 Campbellsville 0.52120

16 Cumberland County 0.48163

PREVIOUS ALL “A” CLASSIC GIRLS CHAMPIONS

2021 Bethlehem Banshees

2020 Bethlehem Banshees

2019 Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces

2018 Murray Lady Tigers

2017 Monroe County Lady Falcons

2016 Murray Lady Tigers

2015 Covington Holy Cross Indians

2014 Glasgow Lady Scotties

2013 Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces

2012 Walton-Verona Lady Bearcats

2011 Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces

2010 Newport Central Catholic Lady Thoroughbreds

2009 Lexington Christian Lady Eagles

2008 Lexington Christian Lady Eagles

2007 Lexington Christian Lady Eagles

2006 Monroe County Lady Falcons

2005 Christian Academy (Louisville) Lady Centurions

2004 Clinton County Lady Bulldogs

2003 Clinton County Lady Bulldogs

2002 Jackson County Lady Generals

2001 Jackson County Lady Generals

2000 Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers

1999 Bishop Brossart Lady Mustangs

1998 Hazard Lady Bulldogs

1997 Hazard Lady Bulldogs

1996 Louisville Holy Cross Cougars

1995 Monroe County Lady Falcons

1994 Louisville Holy Cross Cougars

1993 Nicholas County Lady Jackets

1992 Cumberland Lady Redskins

1991 Cumberland Lady Redskins

