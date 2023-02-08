According to court documents filed in the Breathitt County Circuit Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Berry Johnson, 62, of Old Buck, was indicted on five charges related to him allegedly murdering his wife, Tammy Thorpe, 38, of Old Buck, on the morning of Saturday, January 14, 2023, when he shot her in the head with a 410 pistol while she lay sleeping.
The five counts were: one count Murder Domestic Violence (Class A felony); two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence (Class D felony); one count Falsely Reporting an Incident (Class A misdemeanor); and one count Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Class D felony).
Bail was set at $1 million cash.
