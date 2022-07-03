Jackson’s alleged scammer Chrystal Collins was back in court on Friday, June 24, 2022. Collins was recently arrested for failing her random court ordered drug test.
Collins was ordered on Friday, June 24, 2022, to be placed on suspended probation with the stipulations to continue to be drug tested; pay child support; and obey all laws and rules of probation.
Collins gained notoriety when her alleged social media scams went under the microscope of local media outlets and protests filled downtown Jackson. Today, numerous Facebook groups are dedicated to debunking her infamous social media posts/videos and alleged scams.
