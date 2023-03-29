(PHOTO): Pamela Wages, Indian Mound Daughters Vice Regent and Treasurer presents the Community Service Award to Ervine Allen.
The Indian Mound Daughters a local chapter of the Kentucky Society Daughters of the American Revolution (KSDAR) was in Jackson on Tuesday, March 28th, at the Kountry Kitchen to present its Community Service Award to Breathitt County PVA Ervine Allen, who is also a veteran of the US Armed Forces and a Breathitt County history preservationist.
Mr. Allen was presented a Community Service Award on the state level by the KSDAR last week in Lexington, but the Indian Mound Daughters wanted to make sure he was honored locally.
Here is a sample of some of the community work Mr. Allen does:
President of the Breathitt County Shrine Club; Commander of Hazard Chapter #64 – DAV; Chair of Breathitt County War Memorials Committee; Vice Chair of Breathitt County Museum Board; Board Member of Kiwanis Club of Jackson; Board Member of Whick Allen Cemetery Association, Inc.; Board Member of Directors of Haddix Cemetery Inc.; Board Member of Breathitt Benevolent Association, Inc.; Member of the Three Forks Post #11296 - VFW (Beattyville); Member of the Campton American Legion Post; Member of the Breathitt Lodge #649; Member of the York Rite Masonry; Member of the Scottish Rite Masonry, Panbowl Chapter 276 - Order of Eastern Star, Oleika Shrine Temple; 61-year Member of Jackson Church of God, where he is Sunday School Superintendent and Adult Sunday School Class Teacher; Member of the War Memorials Committee; Every Memorial Day weekend Mr. Allen heads the Memorial Day Service honoring those Breathitt Countians who lost their lives during the wars; and serves as a Board Member of several cemeteries.
While Mr. Allen is known for being a community advocate and leader, still much of his community service does not get recognized, prompting Breathitt County Museum Director Janie Griffith to remark, “Ervine is often over-looked locally for all he does.” Those in attendance shared this sentiment, as they were very happy to see Mr. Allen honored for his excellence in community service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.