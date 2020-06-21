Allen Spencer, age 69 of Garden City, Michigan, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Allen is the beloved husband of Joan L. Allen; dear father of Allen Lee and Alicia; proud grandfather of Nicholas James Spencer; loving brother of Ailene Hall, Edna Daves, Helen Teall, Ruby Bellanger, and Willie Spencer, and the late Hershel, Homer, Roy, Louise, and Ruth.
Visitation Saturday, June 20th 10 AM until the 12 PM Prayer Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 Newburgh Rd., Westland, MI 48185.
Funeral service will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 22, 2020. Allen will be laid to rest in the High Top Cemetery at Jackson, Kentucky. Friends may visit the funeral home at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 22, 2020 prior to service beginning at 12:00 PM.
