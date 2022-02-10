Alma Jane Hall, 83, Talbert passed away Thursday, February 10, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson. She was a member of the Turners Creek Baptist Church. She was the widow of the late Albert Hall and the daughter of the late Patrick and Sarah Jane Turner. She was also preceded in death by brother, Mose Turner; sisters, Mary Johnson, Alta Pennington, Grace Gullett, Margaret Raleigh, Pearlie Deaton. She is survived by daughter, Virginia Herald; granddaughter, Jacinda Blanton; great grandchildren, Wesley Blanton, Andrew Blanton, Serenity Blanton. Funeral Saturday, February 12, 12:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Silas Hall and Paul Hall officiating. Burial in the Buck Herald Cemetery at Talbert. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
