Alma Jane Hall

Alma Jane Hall, 83, Talbert passed away Thursday, February 10, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson. She was a member of the Turners Creek Baptist Church. She was the widow of the late Albert Hall and the daughter of the late Patrick and Sarah Jane Turner. She was also preceded in death by brother, Mose Turner; sisters, Mary Johnson, Alta Pennington, Grace Gullett, Margaret Raleigh, Pearlie Deaton. She is survived by daughter, Virginia Herald; granddaughter, Jacinda Blanton; great grandchildren, Wesley Blanton, Andrew Blanton, Serenity Blanton. Funeral Saturday, February 12, 12:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Silas Hall and Paul Hall officiating. Burial in the Buck Herald Cemetery at Talbert.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Saturday, February 12, 2022
11:00AM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Feb 12
Visitation
Saturday, February 12, 2022
1:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
