Alma Jeannine Turner

Alma Jeannine Turner, age 43, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her residence in Jackson, KY.-She was born March 18, 1979, in Lexington, KY, and was the daughter of the late Reverend Virgil Ray Turner.-She is survived by her mother: Anita Frazier Turner of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Melissa Renee Turner and Patricia Louise (Tim) Gross, both of Jackson, KY.- Nieces: Adrian Brooke Gross (Jered) and Kirsten Blake Watts (Jordan).: Nephew: Tristen Robert Ray Turner.-Great Nephews: Lincoln Scott Miller and Jaxon Cruz Sewell.-Special friend: Johnny Ray Woodall.- Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Finley officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin Saturday at 11:00 am until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you