Alma R. Campbell, age 88 of Huber Heights, passed away December 28, 2022. She was born March 28, 1934 in Jackson, KY to the late Samuel and Nancy (Lynch) Oaks. In addition to her parents, Alma was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry & Barbara Campbell; granddaughters, Christmas Eve Campbell & Jody Geswein; siblings, Roy (Jean) Oaks, Robert Lee Oaks, Wilbur (Jean) Oaks, Annette Combs & Shirley Watts.
She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 70 years, Joe Campbell; daughter, Jennifer Greene; grandchildren, Jessica (Zack), Tammie (Greg) & Butch (Dianna); 5 great grandchildren, Ryley, Cora, Cindy, Samantha & Dillon; 6 great great-grandchildren, Conner, Hailey, Tori, Victoria, Ashley & Matthew; brother, Amos (Edith) Oaks; brothers-in-law, Troy Combs & Zane Watts; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Alma was a faithful member of New Beginnings Church, East Fourth St. & Jackson Church of God. Joe and Alma were "snow birds" and spent over 40 years in Florida where they enjoyed time with their family, friends & Wimauma church family. Alma was a 1953 graduate of Breathitt High School & worked at Nabisco Co. for 17 years.
Family will receive guests from 1-3 PM on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at New Beginnings Church (6649 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424) where a funeral service will begin at 3 PM with Pastor Darryl McCoy officiating. A visitation from 11 AM-1 PM will be held on Saturday, January 7 at Watts Funeral Home (650 N. KY-15, Jackson, KY 41339) where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Alma will be laid to rest in Jackson Cemetery.
