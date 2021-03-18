Alonzo "Al" Turner

Alonzo “Al” G. Turner, 78, of Wattsburg, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Jackson, Kentucky, on December 12, 1942, a son of the late George Turner and Elizabeth Robinson.
Al was born and raised in Jackson, Kentucky, where he graduated from Jackson City High School. After graduation he moved to Erie, Pennsylvania to start his family. He was the owner and operator of Al Turner Masonry Construction for over 41 years. Al served as Venango Township Supervisor for 12 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working, building, and antiques.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Alonzo Gene Turner; his son-in-law, Nathan Turben; his daughter-in-law, April Farler; and his brother-in-law, Stewart Shelton.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Mary Christine “Chris” Hollan Turner; his four daughters, Wanda Rhoades (Darrell), Cheri Howard (Wayne), Ina Turben, and Jill Allsbrook (Riley); his son, Christopher Farler; his sister, Ina Shelton; his brother, Gary Turner; his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Monday March 22,2021 2:00pm to 3:00pm Funeral following at 3:00pm at Watts Funeral Home chapel burial will take place at Jackson Cemetery Jackson, Kentucky. All current CDC - Covid 19 guidelines will be followed.
