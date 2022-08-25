The Altro Church of God was destroyed, including the chapel, fellowship hall, and a small apartment that guests could use, in the horrific flooding back in July.
“Everyone was just hurt and heartbroken that our little country church was destroyed,” says church member Jamie Brown McIntosh, “But we trust the Lord that it will work out and we will rise and rebuild.”
Chris Turner is currently the Pastor of the church that has a congregation of around 30 people. The church members are using the Bowling’s Creek Church of Christ building until a new church can be built.
“I seen first-hand that night the raging flood waters surround our church and property. I knew it was going to be bad, but when the waters receded, I was surprised at the amount of destruction it caused. We lost everything on the inside of the church, but we are trying to tear apart and salvage lumber and whatever else we can use to rebuild with,” shared Turner.
The pastor like many other church members knows the church will be rebuilt but it may take some time. “We would like to rebuild as soon as possible, but first we need to clean up and salvage what’s usable. The church was insured, but there was no flood coverage, so we were basically left with nothing. It takes funding to rebuild, and I think it will cost about $200,000 to complete the rebuilding project. We are disappointed and excited at the same time, waiting for all the good things the Lord is going to provide. We would sure appreciate any help for our rebuilding.”
Brown McIntosh informed the Times Voice that the church has set up a GoFundMe account that can be found on Facebook if anyone would like to donate or they can mail a donation to Chris Turner, 150 Silas Road, Jackson, KY 41339.
