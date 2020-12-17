Four-year-old Marley Ember Howard, embodies true Christmas-spirit…
There is something special about children, particularly when they have been brought up the right way. There is something especially singular about a certain 4-year-old living here in Breathitt County named, Marley Ember Howard.
Christmas is the season of giving. Our being given the ultimate gift in the baby born to us on Christmas is an example. Another well-chronicled example was embodied in a shy Turkish Bishop, in the 4th-Century AD, named Nicholas. He was posthumously canonized. You might better know him as Saint Nicholas
Jolly Old Saint Nick, as we would come to know him, would leave goodies for the Turkish children on Christmas Day. We would come to call this guy, Santa Claus. The 4th-century children of Nicholas’ day would call him Sinterklaas.
Marley lives the example of Christmas being the season of giving, equally as well as anyone around these parts. Marley’s parents are Kera Ti Vonda and Christopher Howard. Treva Mae Arnett is her Nana (grandmother), and Monail Arnett is her Mamaw (great-Grandmother).
How religious is young Marley. Well she tithes her allowance to the church. She is saved and says she came to know Jesus when only two.
No one was surprised when Marley explained to her family she wanted to give her allowance to the police department to buy toys for the little boys and girls around the county who may not get many toys, this or any other Christmas. Mom, Dad, Nana, and Mamaw were quick to permit the undertaking of this project.
“She (Marley) enjoys helping others and serving God, or Jesus, as she tells us,” Nana told the Times-Voice. “We have always told her police officers want to help little boys and girls, so that message obviously has resonated. This year, she wanted to help them (the police) help others.”
So, Marley Ember Howard walked into the Jackson Police Department, just this last week, in front of a contingent of local luminaries which included Mayor Laura Thomas, Police Chief Brian Haddix, and several other officers, and gave away some of her hard-earned money.
She wanted them to buy toys for other children. She also brought along some of her own stash of toys, hoping these toys would continued to be played with and loved as much as they had been in her care.
Marley Howard took her allowance, put it in a sealable plastic bag, and gave much of what she had to others this Christmas. This selfless act of charity reminds many of The Little Drummer Boy.
It reminded us at the newspaper of what Jesus said in Mathew 19:14. “Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.”
Marley ends her every prayer, “Amen, So Be It.” The Times-Voice would like to end this prayer similarly; Amen, So Be It!
