America "Sissy" Spicer

America “Sissy” Turner Spicer, age 80, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at her residence.-She was born February 2, 1941, at Turners Creek in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Sam B. and Clara Herald Turner.- She was a retired US postal worker in Hazard, KY.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Kash Spicer.-Her brothers: Truman Turner and Bobby Gene Turner.-She is survived by a daughter: Donna (Douglas) Thomas of Jackson, KY.- Her son: Sam Kash (Lee Ann) Spicer of Louisville, KY.- Grandchildren: Samantha Lee Spicer and Catherine Leslie Spicer.-Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Noon at the Jackson Cemetery with Paul Hall officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
