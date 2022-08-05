Amy La’Dawn Henson, age 40, of Lower River Caney Road, departed this earthly life Monday August 1, 2022.
Amy was born on April 18, 1982 to Dan and Anita Fay Mason Henson.
Amy is survived by her Husband; Shannon White of Lower River Caney Road, Father; Dan(Barbie) Henson, Mother; Anita Fay Mason Henson, Children; Shayna(Scotty) Thorpe of River Caney, Lydia White(Dillon Newberry), Kadan White, One Brother; James Henson, One Sister; Heather(John) Robertson, Mother-In-Law - Father-In-Law; Vaughn and Mollie White, Special Aunt; Deb White, Two Nieces; Olivia and Willow, Two Nephews; Parker and Owen, and a host of Aunts, Uncles and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Amy was preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents; Nona Wallen and David Mason, Paternal Grandparents; Dewey and Christine Henson.
A Private Graveside Service will be held on Friday August 5, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Shannon White and Amy Henson Family Cemetery in River Caney, Kentucky with BJ Henson Officiating and Family serving as Pallbearers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.