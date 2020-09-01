Amy Sue Fugate, 37, Roark Hill passed away Tuesday, August 25, at her home. She was the daughter of the late James Robinson. She is survived by her mother, Elvira Fugate of Roark Hill; one brother, James Earl Fugate of Roark Hill; one sister, Kellie Nicole Feltner of Roark Hill; host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 29, 11:00 at the Bailey Cemetery at Roark Hill with Kenneth Neace officiating. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
