To date, four of the eight original, historic buildings at Homeplace Community Center have already been destroyed.
In an email of September 27, Paul Thornsberry, Board chairman, gives notice that three of the four remaining original buildings will be demolished “as they are beyond repair.”
As of October 13, the board has intentionally prevented any care of these buildings from the July 28 flooding [79 days and counting].
There has been no cleaning away of mud, muck, debris, or standing water. No ventilation by opening doors and windows to promote dryness. And, no use of fans or dehumidifiers to stymie the spread of mold and mildew.
It is no surprise that inside, floors and subfloors are still damp and buckling and that mold and mildew has begun to appear.
However, the exterior of each building is still in good repair except for 3 to 5 loose boards. Foundations are rock solid and all roofs are in place.
The most serious damage requires repairing or replacing the interiors damaged and lost through purposeful neglect. Even more so now, than when the flooding occurred.
The building to be restored, the Log House, is the one with the most structural damage, inside and out, and is sited closest to Troublesome Creek, thereby, suffering the most from the driving currents that whipped around and through it. The other buildings, situated in backwash, suffered less and still stand solidly.
The Board recommends keeping the Log House, upon restoration, in the flood plain. Think on that—future flooding events, recurring repair expenses, damage to contents, annual cost of flood insurance, and so on.
To destroy these buildings is to lose them forever, to lose the role they played and the context they provided in making Homeplace a demonstration of E.O. Robinson’s stated goal and mission: “to be a good neighbor.”
The Board proposes to build 2 new buildings—poor substitutes for the ones which have now sheltered and nurtured this community only eight years shy of one hundred.
Lula Hale’s first project was to erect a log house, a building that became a local symbol of the Mountain Fund.
“She wanted a log structure in the old mountain style, built by local hands of local materials. In part this was to demonstrate what might be done with inexpensive methods, and in part it was to fulfill her desire to preserve an example of older mountain ways . . . She designed the building herself . . . selected a spot close to the road and hired local men to prepare the ground. Stone was cut and hauled from a nearby quarry for the foundation, fireplace, and chimneys . . . The eventual result, completed by late summer [1930], was indeed a superior example of mountain-style log construction. The two-story house was beautifully made and constructed at a very low cost.” –-L. Edward Purcell. Good Neighbor To The Mountains: The Story of the E.O. Robinson Mountain Fund 1922-1987. E.O. Robinson Mountain Fund, c1988, pp. 24-25.
As citizens of the Homeplace Community, we have asked the Board to meet with us to discuss the future of these historic buildings and the place they may serve into the future.
Our request to have that conversation, you have ignored. Therefore, we, posit the following suggestions addressing issues of grave and immediate concern:
- Contact the Kentucky Heritage Council, (502) 892-3602, for recommendations to contract with a certified architectural engineer to professionally evaluate the potential to rescue and rehabilitate these original and historic buildings.
- If the recommendation is to pursue rescue and rehabilitation, then proceed immediately to implement their suggested guidelines. If not, then pursue steps to save any material items that could and would be incorporated into new structures.
- If the recommendation is to pursue rescue and rehabilitation, then immediately begin planning for relocating each building to higher elevations within the Homeplace campus.
- Delay the pursuit of money expenditures for a new caretaker’s residence till Miss Hale’s House is evaluated for repair and relocation.
- In acknowledgment of the expenses that would be incurred in preserving or in demolishing these physical properties, we recommend that the Board pursue the assistance of U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loans. The following information is taken from their Fact Sheet for Kentucky Declaration 17546 & 17547.
- Physical Damage Application Deadline: October 28, 2022
- Private, non-profit organizations: eligible for loans to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the organization including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery, and equipment.
- Interest rates for Non-profit organizations: 1.875%
- Loan Terms: maximum 30 years; however, if credit available elsewhere, maximum 7 years
- Loan limits: Limits to $2,000,000 for the repair or replacement of real estate, inventories, machinery, equipment, and all other physical losses. Loan amounts cannot exceed the verified uninsured disaster loss
- Restrictions: Only uninsured or otherwise uncompensated disaster losses eligible
- Relocation: Disaster loan may be used to relocate. Amount depends whether relocation voluntary or involuntary
- Loan insurance requirements: May require obtaining and maintaining appropriate insurance
- Additional information: https://distasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela
- Customer service center: (800) 659-2955
- In addition, the playground, baseball fields, tennis courts, walking track, and picnic shelter, need to be evaluated for cleaning, repair or replacement as they, too, were inundated with contaminated water.
- Consider whether pond needs to be excavated to remove accumulated mud, filth, and toxic flood waste prior to restocking of fish. Given its flood plain location, should it be filled in? Should it be enclosed to ensure child safety? If kept, landscaping, seating, and sanitary facilities should be installed nearby.
- Add three outdoor restrooms, styled in complementary style to existing buildings, in appropriate and convenient locations across the campus for social occasions and recreational events.
- Plan for landscaping replacement or restoration as necessary and for new landscaping to complement new or modified structural changes.
We, the undersigned, present these suggestions that we feel are reasonable and merit further investigation.
Calamity presents heart break and burdensome responsibilities.
We know.
Mr. Robinson advised Lula Hale at the onset of her forty-five-year career of work in 1929, “”be a good neighbor,” which capsulized his vision of how best to proceed—gently, quietly, and in harmony with the people” [L. Edward Purcell, Good Neighbor To The Mountains, E.O. Robinson Mountain Fund, c1988, pp 20-21].
You may contact us at the following: Greta Combs combsgretl@gmail.com Ray Turner turnray@gmail.com
To date the petition has 149 signatures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.