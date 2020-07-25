Ance William Short, age 75, of Canoe, KY departed this earthly life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born December 21, 1944, in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Matthew and Dora Vires Short.-He was preceded in death by three sisters: Delcie Mae Bowling, Helen Terry and Rosemary Short.-Four brothers: Eugene Short, Ollie Short, John Short, and J.B. Short.-He is survived by his wife: Fannie Smith Short of Canoe, KY.-One son: John William Short of TN.-Two sisters: Susie (Robert) Smith of Canoe, KY and Amanda (P.J.) Johnson of Richmond, KY.-Two brothers: Richard (Francis) Short of Newport, KY and Bobby (Ina) Short of Taylor Mill, KY.- One granddaughter: Bridgett Short and one great-granddaughter: Cheyenne Justice.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25,2 020 at 1:00 pm. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Butler officiating.-Burial in the Matt Short Cemetery at Canoe, KY.-Visitation will begin on Friday from 5:00 pm -8:00 pm .-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Robert Smith, Sr., Robert Smith, Jr.-Patrick Smith, Cody Stamper, John William Short, Austin Smith.-COVID-19 regulations will be observed
