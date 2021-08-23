Andrew Allen Goff

Andrew Allen Goff, age 37 of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born June 19, 1984, in Lexington, KY, and was the son of the late George and Diana Turner Goff.-He was also preceded in death by a niece: Katie Campbell.-He is survived by his wife: Linda Noble Goff of Jackson, KY.-His son: Timothy Goff of Jackson, KY.- His brother Kenneth (Barbara) Goff of Jackson, KY.- Special friend: Dwight Cundiff.- Nephews: Lewis Noble, Jeffery Noble, Austin Goff.-Special babies: Ava Haddix, Drake Noble, and Melissa Noble.- Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Roland Stidham and John McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Goff Family Cemetery, Jackson, KY.- Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm.- Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Masks are requested to be worn due to COVID, but not mandatory at this time.

