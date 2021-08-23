Andrew Allen Goff, age 37 of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born June 19, 1984, in Lexington, KY, and was the son of the late George and Diana Turner Goff.-He was also preceded in death by a niece: Katie Campbell.-He is survived by his wife: Linda Noble Goff of Jackson, KY.-His son: Timothy Goff of Jackson, KY.- His brother Kenneth (Barbara) Goff of Jackson, KY.- Special friend: Dwight Cundiff.- Nephews: Lewis Noble, Jeffery Noble, Austin Goff.-Special babies: Ava Haddix, Drake Noble, and Melissa Noble.- Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Roland Stidham and John McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Goff Family Cemetery, Jackson, KY.- Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm.- Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Masks are requested to be worn due to COVID, but not mandatory at this time.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
- Southeast announces mask mandate effective Aug. 6
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Jackson Man Convicted in Jury Trial
- Comes out Swinging, Goes Down Fighting...
- John Wesley Combs
- Pedestrian hit by Motorist over the Weekend Leaves One Dead
- Breathitt to play Class 6A Dunbar in Lexington
- 'He ain't heavy...'
- Friday Nights On the Gridiron
- Breaking News Flash: Minor fire at BHS
- Joyce Kaye Johnson
- Curtis Reed Watts
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.