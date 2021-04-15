Angela Lynn Smith

Angela Lynn Smith, 54, Jackson passed away Wednesday, April 14, at the Kentucky River Medical Center. She was a member of the Buckhorn Community Harvest Church at Bowlings Creek. She was the widow of the late Paul Smith and the daughter of the late Lewis and MimA a Strong Turner. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Dana Smith; sister, Carol Fugate. She is survived by two sons, Paul (Samantha) Smith, Billy Dean Smith; two brothers, Lewis (Sally) Turner, Roland Turner; three sisters, Dovie Jean Johnson, Geraldine Turner, Patricia Birch; five grandchildren, Jayden Smith, Brayden Combs, Andrew Combs, Douglas Noble, Caitlin Noble; special cousin and best friend, Mary Beberstein. Visitation, Friday, April 16, 6:00PM at the Buckhorn Community Harvest Church at Buckhorn. Church services, Friday, 7:00PM. Funeral Saturday, April 17, 11:00AM with Carol and Calvin Bowling, Chris Turner officiating. Burial in the Turner Family Cemetery at Bowlings Creek,

COVID 19 restrictions will be observed.

Service information

Apr 16
Visitation
Friday, April 16, 2021
6:00PM
Buckhorn Community Harvest Church
Hwy 28
Buckhorn, Kentucky 41721
Apr 16
Church Service
Friday, April 16, 2021
7:00PM
Buckhorn Community Harvest Church
Hwy 28
Buckhorn, Kentucky 41721
Apr 17
Service
Saturday, April 17, 2021
11:00AM
Buckhorn Community Harvest Church
Hwy 28
Buckhorn, Kentucky 41721
