Angela Lynn Smith, 54, Jackson passed away Wednesday, April 14, at the Kentucky River Medical Center. She was a member of the Buckhorn Community Harvest Church at Bowlings Creek. She was the widow of the late Paul Smith and the daughter of the late Lewis and MimA a Strong Turner. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Dana Smith; sister, Carol Fugate. She is survived by two sons, Paul (Samantha) Smith, Billy Dean Smith; two brothers, Lewis (Sally) Turner, Roland Turner; three sisters, Dovie Jean Johnson, Geraldine Turner, Patricia Birch; five grandchildren, Jayden Smith, Brayden Combs, Andrew Combs, Douglas Noble, Caitlin Noble; special cousin and best friend, Mary Beberstein. Visitation, Friday, April 16, 6:00PM at the Buckhorn Community Harvest Church at Buckhorn. Church services, Friday, 7:00PM. Funeral Saturday, April 17, 11:00AM with Carol and Calvin Bowling, Chris Turner officiating. Burial in the Turner Family Cemetery at Bowlings Creek,
COVID 19 restrictions will be observed.
