Anita Louise Turner, age 74, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born January 10, 1948, in Lexington, KY, and was the daughter of the late Anna Louise Redwine.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Rev. Virgil Ray Turner.-Her daughter: Alma Jeannine Turner.-Her maternal grandparents: Meredith and Hattie Belle Redwine.-She is survived by two daughters: Patricia Louise (Tim) Gross and Melissa Renee Turner of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Adrian Brook Gross (Jared), Kirsten Blake Watts (Jordan) and Tristen Robert Ray Turner. Great-grandchildren: Lincoln Scott Miller and Jaxon Cruz Sewell.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Finley officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Sunday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Precautions are still to be observed due to continued COVID.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.