Anita Louise Turner

Anita Louise Turner, age 74, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born January 10, 1948, in Lexington, KY, and was the daughter of the late Anna Louise Redwine.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Rev. Virgil Ray Turner.-Her daughter: Alma Jeannine Turner.-Her maternal grandparents: Meredith and Hattie Belle Redwine.-She is survived by two daughters: Patricia Louise (Tim) Gross and Melissa Renee Turner of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Adrian Brook Gross (Jared), Kirsten Blake Watts (Jordan) and Tristen Robert Ray Turner. Great-grandchildren: Lincoln Scott Miller and Jaxon Cruz Sewell.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Finley officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Sunday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Precautions are still to be observed due to continued COVID.

Recommended for you