Anna Bess Hays Brock, age 72, of Foley, AL and formerly of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her residence in Foley, AL.-She was born October 29, 1947, in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late Chester and Margaret Watkins Hays.-She was preceded in death by one son: William Brock.-Three sisters: Barbara Fugate, Willa Mae Davis, Carolyn Williams.-Three brothers: William “Billy” Hays; Ollie James “Bo” Hays; Sonny Boy Hays.-She is survived by her husband: Ralph Brock of Foley, AL. One daughter: Meghan Brock of Franklin, TN.- One sister: Rita Parker of Mt. Sterling, KY.- She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.-Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Jackson Cemetery with Russell Kash Hays officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
