Anna Bess Hays Brock

Anna Bess Hays Brock, age 72, of Foley, AL and formerly of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her residence in Foley, AL.-She was born October 29, 1947, in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late Chester and Margaret Watkins Hays.-She was preceded in death by one son: William Brock.-Three sisters: Barbara Fugate, Willa Mae Davis, Carolyn Williams.-Three brothers: William “Billy” Hays; Ollie James “Bo” Hays; Sonny Boy Hays.-She is survived by her husband: Ralph Brock of Foley, AL. One daughter: Meghan Brock of Franklin, TN.- One sister: Rita Parker of Mt. Sterling, KY.- She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.-Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Jackson Cemetery with Russell Kash Hays officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

