Anna Faye Hays

Anna left her beloved Eastern KY home after graduating from Breathitt County High School in 1958. She joined her brother Clarence and his wife in our nation's capital where she fell in love with the vibrancy of the big city. She loved welcoming others to visit and serving as a personal tour guide to show off her "home".
Anna spent 43 years working at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Washington D.C. beginning as a telephone operator and ending her career 43 years later as executive assistant to the Vice President of IT Operations.
Anna moonlighted at Giant Food store. For 25 years patrons of this food mart were known to wait for extended periods of time for Anna to be their cashier. She was beloved by her customers and co-workers alike.
After retirement she returned to her home state choosing Louisville as her new city. Anna was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church, Eastern Star Chapter 169, Red Hatters, an avid reader and a staunch Kentucky Wildcat fan!
Her vivacious personality, her genuine interest in people and her generosity were always felt, even by strangers. Her home was always open to anyone and she would work tirelessly to be an impeccable hostess.
Although God did not bless Anna with her own biological children, her family and friends will attest she was a "mother" to many with one of the most kind and generous natures you would ever be blessed to know.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Olie and Rose Hays; her brother, Clarence (Johnie); sister, Lora Elaine Rudd (Darvin) and brother in law, Mike Hudson. Anna leaves behind sisters, Shirley Hudson of Jackson; Tammy Hayes (Mike) of Louisville; brothers, Adam Hays (Wanda) of Campton, Jim Hays (Phyllis) of Tiffin, OH, Charlie Hays (Kathy) of Cincinnati OH, and Howard Hays of Jackson. She also leaves behind seven nephews and 12 nieces, along with many extended family members and friends who will forever cherish their memories of Auntie Anna.
Arrangements to celebrate Anna are as follows:
Funeral service is 6pm Monday, February 20, 2023 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY Visitation is after 2pm until the time of the service.
Another visitation is 11am to 1 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Breathitt Funeral Home, 409 Highway 15, Jackson, KY followed by burial at the Hayes Family Cemetery Little Buckhorn Creek, Noble, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Cedar Creek Baptist Church 7709 Bardstown Road Louisville, Kentucky 40291.
