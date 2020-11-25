Anna Hudson

Anna Marie Hudson, age 59, of Clayhole, KY passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born August 5, 1961, in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Elisha Short and Beulah McIntosh Short Halcomb.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Melvin Hudson.-She is survived by a daughter: Jody (County) Howard of Jackson, KY.-Son: Jacob (Evelyn) Hudson of Jackson, KY.-A special goddaughter: Kim Short of Frankfort, KY.-Four sisters: Wilma (Frank) Quicksell of Jackson, KY; Theresa Short of Ned, KY; Sherrie (Wayne) Burton of GA; Tammy (Mike) Thorpe of Beattyville, KY.-Special Aunt: Jackie Allen: Special Cousin: Tiny Eldridge.-Six grandchildren: Granville Howard, Liberty Howard, JD Howard; State Howard; Anais Hudson and Nicholas Hudson.-Funeral services were held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Finley officiating. Burial in the Kazee Family Cemetery at Hardshell, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to new COVID-19 regulations all services are to be private and limited to 25 people.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Hudson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

