Anna Hudson

Anna Marie Hudson, age 59, of Clayhole, KY passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born August 5, 1961, in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Elisha Short and Beulah McIntosh Short Halcomb.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Melvin Hudson.-She is survived by a daughter: Jody (County) Howard of Jackson, KY.-Son: Jacob (Evelyn) Hudson of Jackson, KY.-A special goddaughter: Kim Short of Frankfort, KY.-Four sisters: Wilma (Frank) Quicksell of Jackson, KY; Theresa Short of Ned, KY; Sherrie (Wayne) Burton of GA; Tammy (Mike) Thorpe of Beattyville, KY.-Special Aunt: Jackie Allen: Special Cousin: Tiny Eldridge.-Six grandchildren: Granville Howard, Liberty Howard, JD Howard; State Howard; Anais Hudson and Nicholas Hudson.-Funeral services were held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Finley officiating. Burial in the Kazee Family Cemetery at Hardshell, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to new COVID-19 regulations all services are to be private and limited to 25 people.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Latest Covid Update from Ky River Dist. Health Dept.
- Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Continues to See Exponential COVID-19 Growth
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update - November 24, 2020
- Weekly Covid-19 Numbers for Breathitt County
- Weekly Covid-19 Numbers for Breathitt County
- Thousands of Top U.S. Hospitals, Including Mercy Health-Marcum Wallace of Irvine, Encourage Everyone to #MaskUp
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update November 23, 2020
- If you have been exposed to Covid-19, do the following:
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update Friday, November 20, 2020
- New Kentucky Mandates Due to Covid-19 for Nov 20th at 5pm till Dec 13th at 11:59pm
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump Staging Coup d’État in Michigan?
- ‘Mountain Lion’ still terrorizing county
- Shot heard around the world...
- Local Man Arrested...Facing Prosecution
- Strong First-Round Performances From Breathitt's Bobcats
- Biden's National Popular Vote Margin Approaches 6-Million
- What Say You...about Dominion Voting Systems and the deleted Trump Votes?
- UTMartin basketball coach found dead...
- Conversations with Caleb…(about representing Breathitt)
- Chatting with Cris…(About Diabetes)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.