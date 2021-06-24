Anna L. Jett, 87, Jackson left this earthly life Wednesday, June 23 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was the widow of the late Morton Jett Jr. and the daughter of the late Albert and Minnie Gabbard Powell. She was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Vanessa Combs; two brothers, Harold Powell, Russell Powell. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Montgomery, Brenda (Eugene) Combs; three grandsons, Justin (Tiffany) Combs, Shalen Montgomery (Hope Finley), Jared Montgomery; four great grandchildren, Alexis Pelfrey, Jace Combs, Laken Combs, Benjamin Montgomery; host of nephews and nieces. Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jackson. She served on the City Council for twelve years and assisted in bringing many businesses to the community. She was a devoted leader to the community and wanted only what was best for the City of Jackson. She was also a retired florist who donated much to city and county charity, decorated many events without charge and helped those that were needy. Visitation Friday, June 25, 5-9PM at the funeral home. Funeral Saturday, June 26, 11AM at the funeral home with Vaughn Rasor and Kenneth Noble officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers; Justin Combs, Shalen Montgomery, Jared Montgomery, Gerald Alexander, Cody Alexander, Jeremy Davidson.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Greg and Noreen Wells Hopsice Care Center, Hazard.
