Anna Mae Roberts, age 77, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at KY River Medical Center in Jackson.-She was born September 23, 1944, in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Monroe and Gladys Eldridge Armstrong.- She was preceded in death by her husband: Orval Roberts.- Her son: Elige Roberts.- Brothers: Harold Armstrong, Ellis Armstrong, Robert Armstrong, McArthur Armstrong, and Raymond Armstrong.- Sisters: Irene Armstrong Campbell and Geneva Armstrong.-Her grandson: Tony Curtis Combs.-Anna loved to spend time with her family. She loved animals, gardening, crafting, and being outdoors.- She also loved cooking and quilting.-She is survived by her daughters: Donna Combs, Melissa Sue Little, and Faye Reed all of Jackson, KY.- Her sisters: Louise Taulbee, Dorothy Taulbee of Vancleve, KY, Cora Marie Armstrong of Mt. Sterling, KY and America Wireman of Lexington, KY.-Grandchildren: Courtney Jerry Combs, Aaron Lee Jenkins, Matther Jr. Roberts, Franklin Nim Little, J.J. Little, Phillip Reed, Shannon Reed, Shane Roberts Riley, Joshua Roberts, Jacob Roberts.-Great-granddaughter: Shania Marie Combs.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. with John Bunn officiating.-Burial in the Cope Fork Cemetery, Strong Fork, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Tim, Holley, Courtney Combs, Randy Melton, Ervine Lee Feltner, Roscoe Tyler Feltner, Jerry Iseral Combs.-Due to COVID- cautionary measures are to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge Noble to authorize an independent audit
- Man arrested on criminal trespass charges
- James Harvey
- Mary Marie Gardner
- Gun Ordinance Sparks Debate
- Harold Leemaster
- Fires spread throughout Jackson and the county
- Breathitt County Bobcats are 55th District Champions
- Breathitt County Weekly COVID Numbers
- Jackson burning
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.