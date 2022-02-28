Anna Mae Roberts

Anna Mae Roberts, age 77, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at KY River Medical Center in Jackson.-She was born September 23, 1944, in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Monroe and Gladys Eldridge Armstrong.- She was preceded in death by her husband: Orval Roberts.- Her son: Elige Roberts.- Brothers: Harold Armstrong, Ellis Armstrong, Robert Armstrong, McArthur Armstrong, and Raymond Armstrong.- Sisters: Irene Armstrong Campbell and Geneva Armstrong.-Her grandson: Tony Curtis Combs.-Anna loved to spend time with her family. She loved animals, gardening, crafting, and being outdoors.- She also loved cooking and quilting.-She is survived by her daughters: Donna Combs, Melissa Sue Little, and Faye Reed all of Jackson, KY.- Her sisters: Louise Taulbee, Dorothy Taulbee of Vancleve, KY, Cora Marie Armstrong of Mt. Sterling, KY and America Wireman of Lexington, KY.-Grandchildren: Courtney Jerry Combs, Aaron Lee Jenkins, Matther Jr. Roberts, Franklin Nim Little, J.J. Little, Phillip Reed, Shannon Reed, Shane Roberts Riley, Joshua Roberts, Jacob Roberts.-Great-granddaughter: Shania Marie Combs.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. with John Bunn officiating.-Burial in the Cope Fork Cemetery, Strong Fork, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Tim, Holley, Courtney Combs, Randy Melton, Ervine Lee Feltner, Roscoe Tyler Feltner, Jerry Iseral Combs.-Due to COVID- cautionary measures are to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

