Annie Marie Robinson Finley 88 of Jackson passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington Ky. She was the daughter of the late Jimmy and Bertha Potter Robinson. Annie was a member of the Solid Rock Pentecostal Church, she was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by 1 Son- Charles (Fay) Finley, 1 Daughter- Debbie (Gerald) Fletcher, 2 Brothers- Silas (Ginger) Robinson, James (Gladys) Robinson, 4 Sisters- Lena (MC) Howard, Clara (Wayne) Smith, Lorene Palmer, Alpha Palmer. 5 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren. Other than her parents, Annie was preceded in death by; 3 Sons- Donald, Gary, and Danny Finley, 6 Sisters- Mary Ellen Maloney, Hazel Flinchum, Sally Haddix, Dora Spencer, Rosa Mae Finley, Betty Hounshell, 6-Brothers- James Robinson II, James Robinson jr.,Bradley Robinson, Cleve Robinson, George Robinson, Roy Butler Robinson.
Visitation for Annie will be Tuesday July 4th from 5-9 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home and her Funeral will be held there Wednesday July 5th at 12:00 Noon with Tim King officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson Cemetery with Friends and Family serving as Pallbearers.
