Daytime closures scheduled for KY 1933 in Breathitt County
JACKSON, Ky. – Drivers who use KY 1933 (Turners Creek Road) in Breathitt County should make plans to use an alternate route during daytime hours next week.
The road will be closed at milepoints 0.73 and 2.5 beginning Monday, Sept. 19, so a contractor crew can drill steel to repair breaks in pavement. The work is part of the continuing effort to repair damage caused by July's devastating flooding.
No marked detour will be posted, but traffic can use KY 315, KY 28 and KY 1110; or KY 1110, KY 15, KY 30, and KY 315 to bypass the closures. The road will be closed during daylight hours while work is ongoing, typically 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, and the project is expected to take a week to complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.