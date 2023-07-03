Strong and severe storms wreaked havoc throughout the region over the weekend, but on Saturday many braved the soggy conditions as the weather moved out for a time allowing those wanting to attend the annual Pig Out in the Park and Highway 52 Yard Sale to do so.

From all accounts both yearly events were a success as hundreds flocked to the yard sale hunting for the best bargains and attended the festivities at Douthitt Park that was capped off with fireworks.

 

