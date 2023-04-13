Many of the top boys’ and girls’ basketball players from across the bluegrass state will be putting their skills on display at the JB Goff Gymnasium on the campus of Jackson City High School on Sunday, April 16th during the 13th Annual Kentucky Prep All-Star games sponsored by Citizens Bank and Trust of Jackson.
“It’s always great when we can host basketball events at Jackson City especially when some of the top basketball talent from across the Commonwealth will be playing right here in Jackson,” stated Event Director James Elliott Turner.
Over 265 players that have played in the previous 12 Kentucky Prep All-Star basketball games have gone on to play college basketball, with 47 of those going to play Division I (one) basketball.
Some of the past alumni of the Kentucky Prep All-Star basketball games include Whitney Creech (Jenkins, Western Kentucky University); Wes Noble (Breathitt County, Morehead State); Marquis Nowell (Cordia, Kansas State); Rachel Potter (Pikeville, University of Kentucky); and Adam Wing (Rowan County, Evansville University). Prep All-Star coaches have moved up the ranks as well, for example Ryan Schmidt is now coaching in the NBA G-League with the Toronto Raptors.
The Kentucky Prep All-Star game format is usually separated by grade levels, (9th grade and under, 10th grade, 11th grade, and 12th grade student-athletes) and the event has added a middle school all-star basketball game to the schedule.
One of the highlights of the Kentucky Prep All-Star games is the HLT Check Exchange Slam Dunk competition and three-point shootout. In 2021, Breathitt County’s Christian Collins won the dunk competition and Brock Lawson of Prestonsburg won it last year. A crowd favorite is the three-point contest when the top boys’ and girls’ winners will square off to claim the event’s top shooter from long range.
Turner recalls last year that Breathitt County Bobcat Austin Sperry hit the game winner to give his East Kentucky All-Star team a one-point win over the West Kentucky All Stars. “We have had several close contests in the 12 years I have been putting on this showcase.”
“We have players that have played in the games come is as far as Fulton County, Graves County, Louisville, Newport, Lexington, Pikeville, all over the state”, said Turner. “During the Kentucky Prep All-Star games, players wearing different colored uniforms representing their schools is one of the best parts of the event. The players that are coming to play are from schools that most of us only read about.
James Elliott Turner/JET2SPORTS has teamed up with Sanders Turner of the social media sports group, Turner Sports Group, and Jackson City Boys Basketball Head Coach Wayne Morris to help make this event run as smooth and timely as possible. Turner says it’s “a massive effort” to put together an event like this as there are always scheduling conflicts for the players such as spring break, spring sports, ACT testing, proms, and more but the Sunday, April 16th date was the least conflicting.
Turner also once again spoke of his gratitude to Citizens Bank and Trust of Jackson for sponsoring the event. “Citizens Bank and Trust is truly a community asset, they never fail to help the youth of the region, and its generosity is once more on display, by sponsoring these games. And HLT Check Exchange needs to be recognized as well. They sponsor the fun, crowd pleasing events in the slam dunk and three-point shooting contests.”
The Kentucky Prep All-Star game has over 150 players scheduled to participate in the 13th annual event. Turner also revealed that players and coaches are still contacting him, attempting to get an invite to participate, so expect that number to be on the rise.
The games will be on Sunday, April 16th at the JB Goff Gymnasium with tip off slated to begin at 11:00 am.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.