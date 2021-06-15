Discarded needles found in Jackson more frequently than in 'haystacks'
Needles, like one pictured, capable of causing all kinds of health issues
Local resident, Kaitlin Pennington, reports finding a discarded needle in her yard while cutting her grass. the needle was found in the Main Street/Sycamore area.
We have before written about another discarded needle which was found a few months back near the Ace Hardware. We reiterate what we remarked on that occasion…thank the Lord it wasn’t found by a random, local child.
Discarded needles dropped on the ground, and the injuries which may come from them, are less common than what is called "occupational exposure." However, it does exist.
Three million or so needle-stick injuries happen each year though mostly among healthcare workers accidentally exposed to infected blood. People don't always report injuries from such an exposure, making the exact totals speculative.
According to what was posted to social media, Ms. Pennington was mowing her lawn when she happened upon the discarded needle in the photograph attached to this story. There is no indication presently what the substance either is or was in the needle.
Syringes, like the one pictured, are often associated with illegal drug use. They pose a threat of infection, disease transmission, or injury.
If you should find such, the paper recommends you report it to the Department of Environmental Protection by calling 1-800-482-0777. Let’s be careful out there and please dispose of any needles you may use in an appropriate and responsible fashion.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.