Anthony "Bubba" Combs

Anthony Gwynn “Bubba” Combs, age 47, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his residence in Jackson, KY.-He was born February 21, 1974, at Campton, KY, and was the son of the late Everett and Janis Combs.- He was preceded in death also by a brother: Jim Combs.-He is survived by his wife: Rebecca Hall Combs of Jackson, KY.-One son: Zachary Hall Crouch of Jackson, KY. -Sisters: Elizabeth Combs (Brock Neace) and Vicky Allen of Jackson, KY.-Gigi Capaul (Chad) and Laurie Combs of Minnesota.- His brother: Don (Kathy) Combs of Jackson, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Noble officiating.-Burial in the Will Campbell Cemetery at Watts, KY.-Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID, masks requested be worn and cautionary measures to be observed.-
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.