Anthony "Bubba" Combs

Anthony Gwynn “Bubba” Combs, age 47, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his residence in Jackson, KY.-He was born February 21, 1974, at Campton, KY, and was the son of the late Everett and Janis Combs.- He was preceded in death also by a brother: Jim Combs.-He is survived by his wife: Rebecca Hall Combs of Jackson, KY.-One son: Zachary Hall Crouch of Jackson, KY. -Sisters: Elizabeth Combs (Brock Neace) and Vicky Allen of Jackson, KY.-Gigi Capaul (Chad) and Laurie Combs of Minnesota.- His brother: Don (Kathy) Combs of Jackson, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Noble officiating.-Burial in the Will Campbell Cemetery at Watts, KY.-Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID, masks requested be worn and cautionary measures to be observed.-

