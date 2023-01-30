Anthony Dunn, 66, Jackson passed away Thursday, January 26, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was the son of the late C.B. and Patricia Morris Dunn. He was also preceded in death by brother, Bennie Dunn and nephew, Aaron Stidham. He was a member of the Faith Pentecostal Church. He worked as a salesman for RC Cola Company and also for Breathitt Co. Tire. He is survived by brother, Randy (Ellen) Dunn; sisters, Teresa (Jack) Stickney, Sandra Dunn; sister-in-law, Sue Dunn; nephews, Patrick (Jenny) Dunn, Jason Dunn (Jessica Agee), Caleb Stickney; niece, Shawn (John) Dunn; great nephews, Benton Dunn, Brayden Harris; great nieces, Lexie McIntosh, Marley Harris. Funeral services Sunday, January 29, 2:00 PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Henson and Steve Kilburn officiating. Burial n the Jackson Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Dunn, Larry Davidson, John Harris, Dalton Reynolds, Vernon Spicer, Brayden Harris, Jerry Henson, Steve Kilburn, Dustin Kilburn, Clarence Turner, Junior Hughes. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.