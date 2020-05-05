Anthony Dwayne Holbrook

Anthony Dwayne Holbrook, age 43, of Rousseau, KY passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.- He was born September 17, 1976, at Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late Arlie Holbrook.-He is survived by his mother: Jewell (Ritchie) Holbrook of Rousseau, KY. One sister: Theresa (Jack) Strong of Jackson, KY.-One brother: Rickey (Connie) Holbrook of Rousseau, KY.-Three nephews: Christopher (Hannah Leighann) Holbrook; Travis (Courtney) Cornett; Connor Strong.-One great-nephew: Noah Lee Holbrook; One great-niece: Ruth Leighann Holbrook.-He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Private visitation and gravesides services to be held with Emmitt Campbell officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

