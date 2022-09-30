Anthony Ray Montgomery “Tony”, age 48 passed away in Bromley, KY. on September 23, 2022.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Grace Montgomery; father, LB Montgomery; sister, April Pennington; and father-in-law, Gene Noble.
He is survived by the love of his life, Dena Montgomery; mother, Shirell Little (Chris) of Jackson, KY; two daughters: Savanna Montgomery and Jenna Montgomery, both of Jackson, KY; one son, Jake Montgomery of Jackson, KY; one sister, Chrissy Roberts (Leonard) of Jackson, KY; mother-in-law, Barbara Russell; step sister, Kimmy (Mike) Zentz of Culver, IN; step brothers: Chuck (Ruth) Diltz and Joe (Nikki) Diltz, both of Culver, IN; nieces: Cori Cheyenne Ramsey and Brianna Roberts; nephews: Brad Roberts, Anthony Roberts, and Sean and Josh Pennington; and special friend, Autumn Jode Hatherill.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
