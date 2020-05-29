Anthony Ray Patrick

Anthony Ray Patrick, age 60, of Mallie, KY and formerly of Watts, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-He was born April 17, 1960, at Ary, KY and was the son of the late General Patrick.-He was also preceded in death by his wife: Katherine Allen Patrick.-One sister: Rita Cheryl Patrick.-He is survived by his mother: Mina Mae Patrick of Watts, KY. Two daughters: Toni (Leon) Mullins of Mallie, KY.-Samantha Sizemore of Lost Creek, KY.-One son: Elvin Ray (Valerie) Patrick of Taylor Mill, KY.-One sister: Rhonda Schenell (Ollie James) Noble of Watts, KY.-Five brothers: Ronnie Gregory Patrick of Lost Creek, KY.-Terry Wayne Patrick of Jenkins, KY;- Ernie Lee (Jane) Patrick of Lexington, IN; -Donald Edward Patrick of Nabb, IN; -Kenneth Patrick of Jackson, KY. Seven grandchildren: Keegan Riley Sheppard,Gunner Patrick, Lindsey Mullins, Raegan Mullins, Kristen Mullins, Liam Calvert Sizemore, Macklyn Christopher Sizemore.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Tabata officiating.-Burial in the Picnic Spot Cemetery, Leatherwood Road, Watts, KY.-Visitation to begin at 11:00 am Saturday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 and CDC guidelines to be observed.

