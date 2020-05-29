Anthony Ray Patrick, age 60, of Mallie, KY and formerly of Watts, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-He was born April 17, 1960, at Ary, KY and was the son of the late General Patrick.-He was also preceded in death by his wife: Katherine Allen Patrick.-One sister: Rita Cheryl Patrick.-He is survived by his mother: Mina Mae Patrick of Watts, KY. Two daughters: Toni (Leon) Mullins of Mallie, KY.-Samantha Sizemore of Lost Creek, KY.-One son: Elvin Ray (Valerie) Patrick of Taylor Mill, KY.-One sister: Rhonda Schenell (Ollie James) Noble of Watts, KY.-Five brothers: Ronnie Gregory Patrick of Lost Creek, KY.-Terry Wayne Patrick of Jenkins, KY;- Ernie Lee (Jane) Patrick of Lexington, IN; -Donald Edward Patrick of Nabb, IN; -Kenneth Patrick of Jackson, KY. Seven grandchildren: Keegan Riley Sheppard,Gunner Patrick, Lindsey Mullins, Raegan Mullins, Kristen Mullins, Liam Calvert Sizemore, Macklyn Christopher Sizemore.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Tabata officiating.-Burial in the Picnic Spot Cemetery, Leatherwood Road, Watts, KY.-Visitation to begin at 11:00 am Saturday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 and CDC guidelines to be observed.
