Anthony Spicer

Anthony Spicer, age 61, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born May 30, 1960, in Cincinnati, OH, and was the son of the late Darrell Spicer- He is survived by his wife: Kerri Campbell Spicer of Jackson, KY.-His mother: Mildred Hayes Spicer of IN;-Daughters: Olivia Spicer and Isabella Spicer of Jackson, KY.- His sons: Joseph Spicer and Jacob Spicer of Jackson, KY.- His sister: Mickey Greber of IN.- Brothers: Danny Spicer and Bill Spicer of IN.-Grandsons: Leland Jones and Jenson Jones.- Funeral services and Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Davis officiating.- Visitation will begin on Friday at 12:00 pm (Noon) until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Spicer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

