Anthony Turner, 42, Crockettsville, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville. Anthony was a member of the Turners Creek Mennonite Church. He enjoyed fishing, ginsenging, woodworking, buying and selling. He was the loving husband of Marcia Swartzentruber Turner; loving son of Bobby and Claudia Turner and the loving father of Annabel and Wesley Turner. He is also survived by his sister, Stacey and husband, Charlie Davidson; father and mother-in-law, Phil and Rosie Swartzentruber; host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins. Visitation will be Sunday, May 28, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral will be Monday, May 29, 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Phil Swartzentruber and Jesse Turner officiating. Burial will follow in the Crockettsville Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers, Charlie Davidson, Brandon Hayes, Owen Turner, Daryl Swartzentruber, Ryan Turner, Justin Neace, Todd Turner, Doug Holmes, Adam Holmes, Charlie Turner.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Riverside Christian School, 114 Riverside School Road, Lost Creek, KY 41348.
