Appalachian Wireless recently announced it would be retiring its 3G services by December 2022 with parts of the network retiring sooner. Older 3G services will be completely turned off by the end of the year.
Customers need to ensure that their device(s) are setup for VoLTE service as 3G mobile phones and certain 4G mobile phones will be unable to make calls (including 911 calls), send or receive text messages, or use data services. Other affected products include tablets, smart watches, vehicle SOS services, home security systems, and various other 3G items.
According to Appalachian Wireless if your device is more than a few years old, you may need to upgrade.
Customers can contact Appalachian Wireless at 1-800-438-2355 with any questions or concerns.
