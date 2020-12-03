Event is alleged to have occurred at the Apple Market in Jackson
Sheldon Barker was arrested and booked into Three Forks Regional Jail around 4.37 a.m., Monday, December 1, 2020. The incident involves allegations of crimes committed at the “Apple Market” located on 445 Highway 15 N, in Jackson, Kentucky.
The allegations involve Mr. Barker’s committing a theft in the business while using or threatening the immediate use of physical force upon either a patron or store employee with the intent to accomplish his deed.
Stemming from the incident, and referencing the booking report which appeared online, Mr. Barker has been charged with Robbery in the first degree, Wanton Endangerment in the first degree, Assault, fourth degree (no visible injury), Menacing, and Public intoxication under a controlled substance excluding alcohol.
Researching Kentucky law online, KRS (Kentucky Revised Statutes) §515.020 suggests it is an offense of Robbery in the first degree when the accused, in the course of committing a theft, uses or threaten the immediate use of physical force on another person with the intent to accomplish the theft. In connection with the above, the government has to show the accused caused physical injury to any person who is not a participant in the crime; or is armed with a deadly weapon; or uses or threatens the immediate use of a dangerous instrument upon any person not a participant in the event. Conviction of this offense is a B felony under paragraph “2” of the above statute.
A person commits Wanton Endangerment in the first degree when, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, the accused wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person. Under KRS §508.060(2), conviction of this offense is a D felony.
The remaining charges, Assault, 4th degree, Menacing, and Public Intoxication under the influence of a controlled substance excluding alcohol are all misdemeanor offenses. A misdemeanor offense is one for which the maximum penalty, allowable by law, is less than one-year's incarceration.
We called the Apple Market for comment about the charges now pending against Mr. Barker. The store declined comment.
The newspaper contacted the Jackson Police and learned it was Officer Calvin Welch who was the primary officer investigating the case. We called Officer Welch and he told the newspaper that, according to the information collected during his investigation, he surmised the suspect entered the Apple Market armed with a metal bracket he had fashioned into a club. He bought a pack of cigarettes; but before exiting the store, Mr. Barker became violent, belligerent, and menacing with in-store personnel swinging his club and striking at least one employee.
Mr. Barker, again according to Officer Welch, struck an employee of the market several times with his homemade weapon. A cashier in the store fought off Barker as he was attempting to brandish the club to gain access behind the counter to steal money from the cash register.
It is believed a motorist, observing the events from outside the store, called dispatch. By the time police arrived, Mr. Barker had fled the scene on foot.
Police tracked Barker to Sloan’s trailer park where they obtained a search warrant to enter a trailer where it was believed he would be located. Upon entering the trailer, police discovered Mr. Barker was there.
A search of the trailer was conducted, pursuant to the warrant, and a weapon fitting the description of “the club” was recovered. The search also turned up clothes fitting the description of what was reportedly worn by the suspect during the offense’s commission.
The club and the clothing were collected for evidence. Mr. Barker was apprehended and booked into jail for the above described charges.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent until such time as he or she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his or her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached. Proof of the commission to support conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt and the accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the accused is afforded an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.