April Ann Bailey

April Ann Bailey, age 45, of Hwy 542, Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021.-She was born January 10, 1976, at Decoy, KY, and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bonnie Jean Miller Trusty.- She was preceded in death by her husband: Hobert Bailey, Sr-She is survived by daughters: April (Jamie) Shepherd and Regina Bailey (Nathan Warner) of Guage, KY; Stepdaughter: Charlotte Bailey Lovely (Danny Wireman) of Gunlock, KY.- Her son: Hobert Bailey, Jr of Lambric, KY.-Two brothers: John Holder, Jr of Jackson and Ronnie Miller of Frozen Creek, KY; Two grandsons: Chad Patrick and Colten Warner.-Graveside services will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Bradley Cemetery at Decoy, KYwith Estill Barnett officiating.–Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of April Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you