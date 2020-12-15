Inquiring minds want to know...
It's now time for congressional leaders to finally show their cards and make some decisions as first reported on CNN (Cable News Network). With government funding running out Friday night, lawmakers have to release a massive, $1.4 trillion package as soon as Tuesday if it has any chance of passing Congress and keeping agencies from shutting down by the weekend.
That means Americans could learn, as early as today, whether leaders on Capitol Hill have agreed to provide desperately needed relief since they want to add the Covid-19 provisions onto the omnibus spending package. Struggling Americans could once again be disappointed if there's no agreement and they're forced to wait even longer as lawmakers continue to haggle.
If congressional leaders are still at an impasse, Congress may have to pass yet another short-term stopgap to give them more time to find an agreement. It's clear to virtually everyone in Washington that a deal is within reach that includes several key provisions: An extension of jobless benefits, money for vaccine distribution, funds for schools, small business loans -- among a handful of other issues.
