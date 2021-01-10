Arizona 'Horned QAnon Conspiracy Theorist recently turned Insurrectionist' taken into custody

Jacob Chansley, a.k.a. ‘Jake Angeli,’ charged with federal crimes
Arizona man a well-known Trump supporter and member of QAnon according to numerous local Arizona news agencies…
Federal authorities took Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona, into custody on Saturday and have charged him with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," according to the Justice Department. News reports have identified Chansley as a well-known Trump supporter; according to azcentral he was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.
The federal authorities circulated a press release heralding the arrest. The press release said Chansley and two others are now being prosecuted by the attorney's office and investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the United States Capitol Police.
"It is alleged that Chansley was identified as the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants," the press release said.
Various news outlets have documented Chansley at numerous rallies, marches and events throughout the past year, ranging from Trump rallies to BLM marches. At these events, he claims to be part of QAnon and is usually shouting about conspiracy theories, with a sign that says "Q Sent Me."
The Glendale Union High School District confirms a Jacob Chansley is a graduate of Moon Valley High School. A yearbook shows he was in the Class of 2006.
A local news outlet identified as News Channel 12 attempted to reach Chansley's family in Phoenix. One relative told 12 News over the phone that she was neither surprised nor worried about Angeli appearing to be part of the Capitol unrest.
It’s not clear if he traveled alone to Washington, D.C., but GoFundMe confirms he started a fundraiser to help get him out there in December for the MAGA Million March. A spokesperson says the fundraiser raised $10 and they shut it down Wednesday, saying it violated their terms of service after seeing him at the Capitol.