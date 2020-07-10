Arlan Smith, age 70, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY of a brief illness.-He was born March 23, 1950, at Decoy, KY and was the son of the late JB and Creasie (Howard), Smith. He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Glenna Miller and Nora Ellen Smith.-One brother: Jack Smith.-He was a retired surface miner.-He is survived by his wife: Ella Rhea (Joseph) Smith of Jackson, KY.-One daughter: Alicia (Rodger) Van Dusen of FL.-One son: Arlie Ray Smith of WVA.-Four grandsons: Dustin Christopher Ray Smith, JB Smith, Logan Reese Dolin and Jesse Van Dusen.-Three sisters: Rachel (Paul J.) Smith of Lexington, KY; Carol (Danny) Mosley of Hindman, KY; Tammy (William) Johnson of Topmost, KY.-Eleven brothers: Ray Smith, John B. (Ora Lee) Smith; Woody (Wanda) Smith; AC (Kat) Smith; Jim Smith,; Luther (Geraldine) Smith and Jesse (Janey) Smith all of Decoy, KY.-Paul (Penny) Smith of Jackson, KY; Willie (Julie) Smith of Beattyville, KY; Junior (Lisa) Smith and Harold (Chris) Smith of Leburn, KY.- One special daughter of the heart: Jana Neace; Two special sons of the heart: Greg Wilson and Virgil Noble.-He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Sherman Clemons, Virgil Noble and Randall Short officiating.-Burial in the Big Lovely Cemetery at Evanston, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday and Thursday from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm with additional services each night.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Dustin Christopher Ray Smith, JB Smith, Jesse Van Dusen, Greg Wilson, Roger Joseph, Tim Noble: Honorary Pallbearers: Brothers.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
School Opening August 24, 2020
Covid-19, Fact or Fiction…
Bandits Strike Lost Creek Area of Breathitt County
