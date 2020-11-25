Arlena Turner

Arlena Turner, age 73, of Altro, KY passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born April 13, 1947, at Altro, KY, and was the daughter of the late Delbert and Dora Combs.-She was preceded in death by a sister: Nannie Turner; Two brothers: Clarence Combs and Virgil Raleigh.-She is survived by husband: Silas Turner of Altro, KY.-Two daughters: Penelope Turner and Stefaine (Ty) Back of Jackson, KY.-One son: Chris (Lisa) Turner of Altro, KY.-Three sisters: Flora Stamper of Morris Fork, KY; Beulah Stamper of Springboro, OH; Betty Rose (Abe) Cole of Altro, KY.- Grandchildren: Lydia Arlena Caudill, Christopher Caudill, Cassie Youmans, Emily Coots, Haley Turner, Kylee Turner, Landon Turner, Legacy Turner, Parker Bowling. Five great grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Altro Church of God with Albert Little and Patrick Turner officiating.-Burial in the Billie Turner Family Cemetery, Bowlings Creek Road, Altro, KY.-Visitation will begin Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home with additional services to be held at 7:00 p.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Arlena Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you