Recently, local resident Caden Turner along with his friend, Gage Griffith, stumbled upon an armadillo in the Elsome community of Breathitt County while coon hunting.
“The dogs started barking and had the armadillo cornered by the time we got to them. We just thought it was a coon, but as we got closer, we seen it was an armadillo. Somehow, it was able to escape the dogs, but Gage and I were able to run it down and catch it,” explained Caden.
Caden conveyed that he kept the armadillo for a few days waiting for the game warden to collect the animal but after researching that armadillos could potentially be a carrier of a variety of different diseases, he made the decision to release it back into the wild.
Caden is the son of Todd and Tina Turner and plans to attend the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky and major in Education with the hopes of returning to Breathitt County to teach.
According to Kentucky Living, armadillos are spotted in Kentucky quite often. The variety found within the state, the nine-banded armadillo (Dasypus novemcintus), originated in Central America and South America. By the late 1800s, it had migrated north to Texas and remained a semitropical, desert and plains species until recent decades when the first ones were spotted in western Kentucky.
Some scientists believe a warming climate is the reason the animals can move into other habitats such as Kentucky. Other scientists attribute it less to climate change and more to the development of large farms, croplands, and highway cuts, all of which create the open country armadillos like. But no one really knows for sure. Regardless, these armored critters are now considered a native Kentucky species.
The armadillo has wandered north and east not only to Kentucky, but to Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Its outer shell may help protect it from predation, but its exposed underbelly makes the animal sensitive to harsh winters. Scientists say the northward and eastward expansion will have to stop at some point but they’re not sure where, given climate and habitat changes.
The nine-banded armadillo may be the state mammal of Texas, but it is certainly starting to call the bluegrass its home as well.
